European Champions Cup: Sale v Glasgow Warriors (Sat)

Leone Nakarawa returned to Scotstoun at the start of January after being sacked by Racing 92

European Champions Cup: Sale v Glasgow Warriors Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 18 January Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Scotland & online

Leone Nakarawa makes the first appearance of his second stint at Glasgow Warriors as the visitors chase victory away to Sale.

Glasgow must prevail at the AJ Bell Stadium and hope other results go their way to earn one of the best runners-up spots in the Champions Cup.

Exeter sealed their progress as group winners with a 31-31 draw in Glasgow last weekend.

Sale prop up the table with just one win from five outings.

Nakarawa, who signed until the end of the season after being sacked by Racing 92, starts in the number six jersey as head coach Dave Rennie makes five changes.

Loosehead Aki Seiuli is the only alteration to the front row, while captain Ryan Wilson shifts from the blindside to number eight to accommodate Nakarawa and Tom Gordon is given the openside role.

Ali Price takes over from George Horne at scrum-half and winger DTH van der Merwe is in for Tommy Seymour.

"Leone gives us a great ball-carrying option in the back-row," said Rennie. "He'll commit a lot of defenders and can create space for others, and we're excited to give him a crack on the side of the scrum.

"Sale are very direct, but they're also very innovative. They're a lot tougher to face down there. We're expecting them to go full tilt."

Glasgow beat Sale 13-7 on the opening weekend of the competition but lost away to Exeter and suffered a damaging home loss to La Rochelle, who beat Sale in France last weekend.

Sale welcome back club captain Jono Ross, who starts at number eight, with Tom Curry in at blindside.

Will Cliff starts at scrum half and teams up with England U20 fly-half Tom Curtis, while Joe Carpenter makes his debut at fullback.

Sale: Carpenter, Solomona, James, Williams, Yarde, Curtis, Cliff; Harrison, Langdon, John, Postlethwaite, Phillips, T Curry, B Curry, Ross.

Replacements: Webber, Carlile, Cooper-Woolley, Dugdale, Neild, Warr, Redpath, Roebuck.

Glasgow Warriors: Bryce, Steyn, Jones, Johnson, Van der Merwe, Hastings, Price; Seiuli, Brown, Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Nakarawa, Gordon, Wilson.

Replacements: Turner, Kebble, Nicol, Harley, Fusaro, G Horne, P Horne, Matawalu.