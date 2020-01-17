Wales name Six Nations under-20s squad

From the section

Wales Under-20s coach Gareth Williams

Wales Under-20 head coach Gareth Williams has named a 33-man squad to compete in the Six Nations.

The Wales squad includes eight players who were involved last season.

Backs Aneurin Owen, Sam Costelow and Dafydd Buckland return alongside forwards Ioan Davies, Jac Morgan, Ben Warren, Will Griffiths and Jack Price.

Wales begin their campaign in Colwyn Bay against Italy on Friday, 31 January with Williams taking charge for a second campaign.

Wales squad: Dan John, Josh Thomas, Ewan Rosser, Callum Williams, Harri Doel, Ioan Lloyd, Bradley Roderick, Aneurin Owen , Osian Knott, Sam Costelow, Luke Scully, Jacob Beetham, Ellis Bevan, Dafydd Buckland, Travis Huntley, Morgan Strong , Gwilym Bradley, Ioan Davies, Jac Morgan, Benji Hoppe, James Fender, Rhys Thomas, Ben Carter, Jac Price, Theo Bevacqua, Ben Warren, Callum Williams, Archie Griffin, Harri O Connor, Dylan Bartlett, Dom Booth, Will Griffiths, Brodie Coghlan