Heineken European Champions Cup: Benetton v Leinster (Sat)

James Ryan has recovered from a calf injury and takes his place in the second row

European Champions Cup Pool 1: Benetton v Leinster. Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 18 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Preview, updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Leinster welcome back James Ryan from injury for the trip to Benetton as they aim to make it six wins out of six in Pool 1 of the Champions Cup.

Ryan is one of four changes, all in the pack, from the team which defeated Lyon last weekend.

Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter come into the front row with Ryan joining Devin Toner in the second row.

The other change sees Caelan Doris starting at number eight while Max Deegan switches to blindside flanker.

Ryan makes his return from a calf injury for a Leinster side which has already secured a quarter-final spot with an impressive 24 points from their opening five games.

Scrum-half Luke McGrath will captain the Irish province in Europe for the first time.

Benetton lie bottom of the the pool with just one victory in their Champions Cup campaign.

The Italians were beaten 33-19 by Leinster when the sides met at the RDS Arena in Dublin in November.

Benetton: Hayward, Esposito, Morisi, Zanon, Ioane, Keatley, Tebaldi, Halafihi, Steyn, Barbini (capt), Snyman, Zanni, Ferrari, Faiva, Zani.

Replacements: Baravalle, Quaglio, Traore, Herbst, Pettinelli, Lazzaroni, Rizzi, Benvenuti.

Leinster: Larmour; D Kearney, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; R Byrne, McGrath (capt); Healy, Cronin, Porter, Toner, Ryan, Deegan, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Tracy, Dooley, Furlong, Molony, Ruddock, Gibson-Park, Frawley, Kearney.