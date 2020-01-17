Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v La Rochelle

Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds returns to the starting XV

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 18 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Radio Devon and live score updates on the BBC Sport website.

Exeter are boosted by the return of four forwards as they look to earn a home Champions Cup quarter-final with victory against La Rochelle.

Prop Harry Williams is back after a two-week suspension and is joined by Dave Dennis, Jonny Hill and Sam Simmonds in the pack.

Jack Maunder is in for scrum-half Nic White, who has a face injury, and centre Sam Hill replaces Ollie Devoto.

Exeter clinched their spot in the last eight with last week's draw at Glasgow.

Chiefs will guarantee a home quarter-final with a win against La Rochelle and could book a potential semi-final at Sandy Park if they better both Racing 92 and Toulouse's results in their respective fixtures against Saracens and Gloucester.

New Scotland captain Stuart Hogg starts at full-back for the Premiership leaders - who are unbeaten in this season's Champions Cup - while England internationals Jack Nowell and Luke Cowan-Dickie are also named in the starting XV.

"Now that we've got to this stage, to not see it home, especially having a home game in this last round, it would be disappointing," said Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter.

"A win this weekend would not only reward the players for all of their hard work, but it would be a great reward for the supporters and the club as a whole."

The visitors - who are out of contention - have made nine changes for their trip to Devon with full-back Vincent Rattez, recently included in France's Six Nations squad, in the starting line-up.

Line-ups

Exeter Chiefs: Hogg; Nowell, Whitten, Hill, Woodburn; J Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Dennis (c), Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Taione, Moon, Pieretto Heiland, Kirsten, Kvesic, Townsend, Steenson, Devoto.

La Rochelle: Rattez; Murimurivalu, Doumayrou, Aguillon, Retiere; West, Berjon; Priso, Bourgarit, Atonio, Sazy (c), Leroux,Timani, Kieft, Alldritt.

Replacements: Bosch, Aouf, Puafisi, Lavault, Liebenberg, Bales, James, Roudil.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.