Scotland Women: Captain Rachel Malcolm misses out through injury in Spain Test

Test Match: Spain v Scotland Venue: Estadio Municipal Juan Rojas, Almeria Date: Sunday, 19 January Kick-off: 11:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Alba and on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app.

Scotland Women captain Rachel Malcolm has been ruled out of Sunday's Test match against Spain with a hand injury.

Head Coach Philip Doyle has named one uncapped player in his starting line-up - Malcolm's Loughborough team-mate, loosehead prop Leah Bartlett.

Scotland have won twice in South Africa, and lost at home to Wales and Japan, since Doyle took charge.

"Leah has settled in well with the squad and shown some great physicality and game understanding," he said.

"I am excited to see what this team will deliver in Spain. We have a good mix with some experienced players but also a number hoping to receive their first cap for Scotland.

"Spain are going to be a tough side to play, especially in Spain, so I will be expecting the players to put everything into this match and come away with a performance that will put us in a good stead ahead of the up and coming Six Nations."

Scotland squad

Forwards: Christine Belisle (Cartha Queen's Park), Sarah Bonar (Loughborough Lightning), Lisa Cockburn (Darlington Mowden Park), Mairi Forsyth (Corstorphine Cougars), Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), Jade Konkel (Harlequins), Siobhan Cattigan (Stirling County), Rachel McLachlan (Darlington Mowden Park), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Panashe Muzambe (Edinburgh University/Watsonians), Lana Skeldon (Darlington Mowden Park), Emma Wassell (Corstorphine Cougar),

Backs: Sarah Denholm (Edinburgh University), Evie Tonkin (Darlington Mowden Park), Megan Gaffney (Watsonians), Alex Wallace (Harrogate RFC), Rhona Lloyd (Loughborough Lightning), Jenny Maxwell (Loughborough Lightning), Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill), Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Molly Wright (Watsonians), Hannah Smith (Watsonians), Lisa Thomson (Darlington Mowden Park).