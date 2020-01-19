Bordeaux rematch for Edinburgh in European Challenge Cup last eight

Edinburgh drew at home to Bordeaux in the pool stage but lost on their visit to France

Edinburgh will be quickly reunited with Bordeaux after being drawn against the Top 14 leaders in the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup.

Bordeaux topped Pool 3 with an unbeaten run, while Edinburgh were runners-up, their only loss coming in France.

Richard Cockerill's side were beaten 32-17 at the Stade Chaban-Delmas this month, while the teams drew 16-16 at Murrayfield in November.

The last eight ties will be played over the first weekend in April.

"We drew with them at home and could have easily won," Cockerill told BBC Scotland after Saturday's 36-0 home win over Agen.

"Away from home, the score wasn't that large and it was tiny margins. We know we can play better. We can pick a deeper and stronger squad."

European Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Bordeaux v Edinburgh

Toulon v Scarlets

Leicester v Castres

Bristol v Dragons