Six Nations: Stuart McCloskey paying price for Ireland's centre strength says Dan McFarland

Dan McFarland has praised McCloskey's efforts for Ulster this season

Centre Stuart McCloskey's omission from Ireland's Six Nations squad is a reflection on the competition for places in the position, says his Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

McCloskey did not make the 35-man panel despite his impressive club form.

"Stu totally understands that in order to get into the squad it's not just a question of how good he is," said McFarland.

"It's a question of whether he's better than the other people."

Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki and Chris Farrell were the four centres named in new head coach Andy Farrell's Ireland squad.

McCloskey, 27, had been tipped for a place having been one of Ulster's stand-out performers in recent months.

He never cemented a place in the international set-up during Joe Schmidt's six years at the helm, making just three appearances while Aki, Ringrose and Henshaw have enjoyed the majority of the game-time.

"Stu is really disappointed, and well he should be," said McFarland after his side secured a place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

"There would be a lot of countries in the world who would pick Stu McCloskey in their Six Nations squad.

Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw are regular fixtures in Ireland's midfield

"It just so happens that Ireland is one of best countries in the world and they have some of the best centres in the world."

As an inside centre, McCloskey would be in direct competition with Henshaw and Aki for game time, while Munster's Farrell can also play at 12.

Ulster double Ireland squad representation

While the squad announcement delivered disappointment for McCloskey, eight of his provincial team-mates made the cut while 22-year-old wing Robert Baloucoune will train with the squad as part of a development programme.

Ulster's representation has doubled from last year's World Cup squad, when just four players made the final 31-man panel.

The province have had a largely positive 2019/20 campaign, unbeaten at home and sitting among the top sides in both Europe and the Pro14.

"Bottom line is if you're winning, you get more people in the squad, that's basically how it works," McFarland said.

"For them their job now is to fight their way into starting XVs.

"Squads is one thing but the guys who really get the rewards at the end of the day are wearing one to 15."