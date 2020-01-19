Rees-Zammit: Scare for Wales as wing limps off in Champions Cup
Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit has given Wales an injury scare ahead of the Six Nations after limping off in the first half of Gloucester's Champions Cup clash with Toulouse.
The 18-year old is believed to have sustained a calf injury.
The teenager had celebrated his Wales call-up with a try after only three minutes before suffering the injury.
Wales' opening Six Nations match with Italy in Cardiff is under two weeks away on Saturday, 1 February.
Rees-Zammit, who was born in Cardiff, signed his first senior contract with Gloucester last week and has expressed his desire to play for Wales despite England showing interest.
|Wales in the 2020 Six Nations
|Saturday, 1 February, 14:15 GMT: Wales v Italy (live on BBC TV, S4C, 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru)
|Saturday, 8 February, 14:15 GMT: Ireland v Wales (live on S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru)
|Saturday, 22 February, 16:45 GMT: Wales v France (live on BBC TV, S4C, 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru)
|Saturday, 7 March, 16:45 GMT: England v Wales (live on S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru)
|Saturday, 14 March, 14:15 GMT: Wales v Scotland (live on BBC TV, S4C; BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru)