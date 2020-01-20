Six Nations 2020: England call up eight uncapped players

Back row Ben Earl is one of seven Saracens players named in the England squad

England head coach Eddie Jones has named eight uncapped players in his 34-man squad for the Six Nations.

Northampton lock Alex Moon, centre Fraser Dingwall and full-back George Furbank, along with Bath prop Will Stuart and Wasps fly-half Jacob Umaga, receive their first senior call-ups.

Hooker Tom Dunn, flanker Ben Earl and wing Ollie Thorley are also named.

Exeter wing Jack Nowell and number eight Billy Vunipola both miss out through injury.

England open their campaign against France on Sunday, 2 February.

"We wanted to bring some young players in because we need to keep building our depth so for those new players it is an exciting opportunity for them," Jones said.

Jones has selected 22 of the squad that reached the Rugby World Cup final.

Ten men who were involved in Japan have not been included: number eight Vunipola, centres Henry Slade and Piers Francis and wing Joe Cokanasiga are all unavailable because of injury, while Dan Cole, Jack Singleton, Ben Spencer and Ruaridh McConnochie have not been picked.

Mark Wilson has only just returned from a long-term injury, while it is understood Nowell needs surgery on his recurring ankle problem.

While Jones has named five back-row forwards in the group - including young Worcester flanker Ted Hill - there is no specialist number eight following Vunipola's injury.

Nathan Hughes is again surplus to requirements, while Harlequins' Alex Dombrandt has been overlooked.

England will assemble at their Bagshot base on Wednesday and travel to Portugal for a warm-weather camp on Thursday before their first match in Paris.

Meanwhile, England assistant coach Steve Borthwick has confirmed he will leave his role at the end of the season, with Melbourne Storm assistant Jason Ryles joining in November.

England Six Nations squad

Forwards:

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 21 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 19 caps), Tom Dunn (Bath, uncapped), Ben Earl (Saracens, uncapped), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 12 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 45 caps), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 34 caps), George Kruis (Saracens, 41 caps), Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 62 caps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 81 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 6 caps), Joe Marler (Harlequins, 68 caps), Alex Moon (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 31 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 15 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 58 caps), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps)

Backs:

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 39 caps), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 79 caps), George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 65 caps), George Furbank (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 9 caps), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 47 caps), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 52 caps), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 40 caps), Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 42 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 95 caps)

Apprentice players:

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Josh Hodge (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)