Cardiff Blues: Prop Dmitri Arhip signs new contract
Cardiff Blues have re-signed Moldovan prop Dmitri Arhip on a long-term contract to remain at the Arms Park.
Arhip follows fellow tight-head Dillon Lewis in committing his future to the Blues.
The 31-year-old joined Cardiff Blues in 2018 following a seven-year spell with the Ospreys.
"My family are very happy in Wales, my kids go to a Welsh school and this is very much home for us," said Arhip.
"This is an ambitious team. We're building a good squad with both experienced and young players coming through.
"It's a team where I believe we can really compete and push on to win something.
"There is also a lot of competition at tight-head, which makes sure everyone is constantly pushing each other and improving.
"It has been frustrating to miss a couple of months through injury, but now I am back playing I am determined to help the team as much as possible and I'm looking forward to the years ahead."