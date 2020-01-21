Pro14: Ospreys return to Gnoll to face league champions

Wales prop Nicky Smith in action for Ospreys against Cheetahs at the Gnoll in November 2019

Ospreys return to Neath to face Pro14 champions Leinster on Friday, 21 February.

It will be a second time this season for Ospreys to play a league match at the Gnoll following an 18-13 defeat by Cheetahs in November 2019.

"Neath are one of the foundation clubs of the Ospreys," said managing director Andrew Millward.

"We are delighted to be back at the Gnoll after a recent return which proved popular with everyone involved."

The match is on the eve of Wales' home Six Nations match against France on 22 February, while Ireland travel to play England the following day.

Struggling Ospreys have lost 15 out of 16 games this season which includes nine defeats in 10 league matches as the region prop up Conference A.

In contrast, Leinster have won all 10 league games with an 11-point lead at the top of Ospreys' conference.