Super6 wins for Watsonians, Heriots & Southern Knights

Southern Knights ran in six tries against Boroughmuir Bears

Watsonians are four points clear at the top of the inaugural Super6 after beating nearest challengers Ayrshire Bulls on Saturday.

Heriot's are third after claiming a narrow 16-15 victory against bottom side Stirling County.

The highest scoring match of the tournament so far took place on Sunday at the Greenyards.

Hosts Southern Knights triumphed 46-27 against Boroughmuir Bears in a match that featured 10 tries.

Heriot's host Boroughmuir and Watsonians visit Stirling on Saturday before Ayrshire take on Southern Knights in Sunday's live BBC match.

The match, which kicks off at 14:00 GMT, can be viewed on the BBC Sport Scotland website.