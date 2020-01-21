Steff Evans: Wales wing signs new Scarlets contract

Steff Evans scored two tries in Scarlets' 44-0 Boxing Day hammering of Ospreys

Wales wing Steff Evans has signed a new contract with Scarlets.

Evans has scored 46 tries in 111 appearances for the region, including eight tries this season.

The 25-year-old has played 13 Wales Tests since his debut in 2017 against Tonga, but missed out on the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Six Nations selection.

"I am loving my rugby here at the moment so it was an easy decision to stay," said Evans.

The length of the deal has not been disclosed by Scarlets.

Evans was named in Wayne Pivac's Wales squad for the uncapped fixture against Barbarians in November 2019 but did not play and remains down the international pecking order.

He was the leading Pro12 try scorer in 2016-17 as he helped the Scarlets win the league title with 13 tries, also earning him a call up to the Wales squad.

The 25-year-old was dropped to Scarlets A side at the start of the 2018-19 season, left out of the senior team when then regional coach Pivac said he needed to sort out weaknesses in his game.

Head coach Brad Mooar has arrived at Scarlets this season and Evans has regained some of the form which saw him arrive on the international scene.

"The coaches have built a great environment all the players are buying into and there's a real buzz about the place at the moment," said Evans.

"This is my home region, I grew up watching the Scarlets and to have made more than a 100 appearances is an achievement I am hugely proud of."

Scarlets are strong in the back-three department with Liam Williams rejoining from Saracens next season and established players like Leigh Halfpenny and Johnny McNicholl combined with youngsters Ryan Conbeer and Corey Baldwin.

Halfpenny is out of contract at the end of the season and Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels says he wants to keep the British and Irish Lions full-back at the region.

Daniels said Evans attracted "the interest of a number of top clubs" before re-signing with the Scarlets.

