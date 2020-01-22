Steve Borthwick: How can Leicester's new head coach change their fortunes?

Steve Borthwick spent a short time as forwards coach at Bristol in 2015

It was the worst kept secret in rugby, but finally Leicester have got their man.

As Steve Borthwick prepares to cut his ties with Eddie Jones after the best part of six years as his right-hand man for both Japan and England, Leicester fans will be hoping he can sprinkle some stardust on their club after their struggles in the past couple of seasons.

Borthwick was finally named head coach on Tuesday, with Geordan Murphy being promoted to director of rugby.

One of just four ever-present clubs in the top flight, Leicester have won 10 titles in 33 seasons and been runners-up seven times.

But the once-mighty Tigers missed out on the play-offs for the first time in 14 years when they finished fifth in 2018 - and if that was bad, what has happened since has been nothing short of a debacle.

Having sacked head coach Matt O'Connor after a heavy opening-day loss to Exeter last season, the team floundered, finishing 11th in the 12-team Premiership.

They did not make certain of survival until May, a time when in previous years, their fans would have been looking up train times for Twickenham.

The current campaign began in similar fashion and they would currently be bottom of the table, were it not for Saracens' points deduction.

At least the threat of relegation has been lifted after Sarries' continuing salary cap indiscretions prompted Premiership Rugby to order them out of the top flight come May.

So what are the issues Borthwick will face in trying to bring the roar back to Welford Road?

Increase the depth

Jordan Olowofela is one of a number of young players who have impressed for Leicester this season

"Leicester's star players - people like George Ford, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole and Ben Youngs - aren't always together and there have been questions about recruitment as a whole, specifically the depth of those who fill in for them when they're away on international duty," says BBC Radio Leicester's Tigers commentator Chris Egerton.

"Recruitment is showing signs of shaping up, three signings have worked from overseas.

"Tomas Lavanini is making steady progress and is that nasty ball-carrying second-row that they have needed for a while; Jordan Taufua is great in the breakdown and brings a physical edge to the back-row and, until he got his ankle injury, Hanro Liebenberg was looking very solid indeed at the lineout, which has been an issue for Leicester."

But the process by which Leicester recruit players might not suit the modern game, according to Egerton.

"With Geordan Murphy moving to director of rugby, does this mean an end to the Rugby Committee at Welford Road?

"Richard Cockerill [Leicester's former director of rugby] had been critical of interference from higher up the managerial food chain and while executive chairman Peter Tom remains the key decision-maker, I wonder if this will lead to further change at board level."

Who will pick the team?

Steve Borthwick's use of a ladder to help with lineout training has become one of his trademarks

Borthwick's role is head coach, but that job title can mean different things to different clubs.

Unlike football, in which a director of football is seen as a boardroom or overseeing type of role, directors of rugby are often more like a football manager, with the head coaches supporting them.

"Team selection is my remit; it will continue to be my remit," Murphy told BBC Radio Leicester.

"The way we do it is that we have a lot of experienced coaches in the room - we have really good discussions. That's the way I operate, I'm not a dictator - I seek advice and I listen.

"In theory I am his boss, but it's not something we have discussed in that manner. It's a partnership. He will run the rugby department, and I will support it. Steve will support me in the areas that I want support in."

Murphy took the reins after O'Connor's dismissal at the start of last season, but since then the club legend - he won eight domestic and two European titles in more than 300 games as Leicester player - has steered the Tigers to just eight victories in 29 Premiership games.

"I think he is a perfect fit for Leicester," says Egerton, of Borthwick.

"One of the criticisms about the previous forwards coach Mark Bakewell was the detail in terms of preparations for the forwards. Borthwick brings that in spades.

"He's almost made the forwards coach on a ladder look all his own - maybe he needs to bring his ladder with him.

"While he needs to bring the detail he doesn't need to massively change things in the short term, because quietly, almost unnoticed, things are starting to come together and the whole is starting to feel stronger than the individual parts, which hasn't happened for a long while."

Chance to experiment?

Steve Borthwick captained Saracens when they beat Leicester in the 2011 Premiership final

With relegation no longer an issue this season, Borthwick has the perfect chance to experiment when he does eventually arrive at Welford Road.

His exact start date is yet to be finalised, but Leicester have at least 10 games after the Six Nations, and Borthwick's time with England, ends - ample time to tinker should they be out of the running for a Champions Cup place.

"With no worries over relegation there is less pressure on the Tigers to play their first-choice players in the league and give the youngsters a go," adds Egerton.

"It allows them to have a real go at the Challenge Cup, and with it a place in next season's Champions Cup no matter where they finish in the Premiership. But no-one is intending on finishing 11th again.

"Every Leicester fan we spoke to in Pau wanted Tigers to really go for it in Europe now, although getting into top six might be more important, but how realistic that is time will tell."

Borthwick will relish the challenge - but a lengthy to-do list awaits him as he prepares for life in the Midlands.