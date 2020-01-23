Premiership: Northampton Saints v London Irish

Sekope Kepu will make his Premiership debut for London Irish against Northampton on Friday

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Friday, 24 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton make eight changes after last week's Champions Cup win at Lyon, with six players having been called up to England's Six Nations squad.

Taqele Naiyaravoro, James Grayson and Rory Hutchinson are among those recalled by Saints, who will go top of the Premiership with victory.

Australia prop Sekope Kepu makes his first start for London Irish in the match at Franklin's Gardens.

There are seven changes to the Exiles side, as Waisake Naholo also returns.

London Irish assistant coach Brad Davis told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"At the forefront of our minds has been trying to handle a Northampton side who have been playing a really exciting and electric brand of rugby.

"We've not been focusing on anything in the longer term beyond this game and the challenge that lies ahead.

"Our results have been really strong on the road and we've been ultra-competitive in all our away games, it's just our home form we need to sort out.

"We're trying to get our brand of rugby back out on the park after a difficult period and do ourselves justice and I think you'll see the best of us on the occasion."

Northampton: Tuala; Sleightholme, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Reinach; B Franks, Haywood, O Franks, Coles, Ratuniyarawa, Wood, Harrison (capt), Eadie.

Replacements: Fish, Waller, Painter, Bean, Tonks, Taylor, Symons, Collins.

London Irish: Stokes; Naholo, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Myler, Meehan; Elrington, Porecki, Kepu, Van der Merwe (capt), Coleman, Rogerson, Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: Atkins, Dell, Hoskins, Mafi, Donnell, Phipps, Stephenson, Williams.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).