Premiership: Bath v Leicester Tigers

Mike Williams joined Bath in the summer after five years at Leicester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 25 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bath winger Semesa Rokoduguni makes his 150th appearance for the club as they renew their old rivalry with Leicester.

Tom Homer, Beno Obano, Jack Walker and Jackson Willison are the only players to retain their starting places from the defeat by Ulster last weekend.

Leicester recall internationals Tomas Lavanini, Telusa Veainu and Jonah Holmes, who were rested against Pau in the European Challenge Cup.

Centres Jaco Taute and Kyle Eastmond are also among those to return.

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Leicester at The Rec is right up there with as big as it gets. Welcoming the Tigers has always been a highlight of the season.

"It's no different now and the preparation reflects that. The boys have been buzzing about playing against Leicester and it's exciting to get a chance to play again at home.

"They're missing a few players, George Ford and Ben Youngs at 10 and nine being key, but their forward pack doesn't change a lot these days.

"I expect them to bring a really determined pack here and the boys also expect that and are up for the challenge."

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy told BBC Radio Leicester:

"We went into the past two European Challenge Cup matches after beating Bristol having been able to rotate and rest guys in the squad.

"Some bodies were beginning to creak having played a lot of rugby, so the guys who came into the side did a really good job and we'll look to take that momentum forward.

"Bath are a quality side with a very strong pack and play a great style of rugby.

"It's going to be a really interesting fixture against a side who are very good particularly at home."

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Wright, Willison, McConnochie; Priestland (capt), Cook; Obano, Walker, Judge, McNally, Stooke, Williams, Bayliss, Faletau.

Replacements: Doughty, Boyce, Nixon, Garvey, Ellis, Chudley, Burns, Matavesi.

Leicester: Veainu; Holmes, Taute, Eastmond, Olowofela; Hardwick, White; Gigena, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Lavanini, Spencer, Wells, Taufua, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Bateman, Heyes, Boladau, Reffell, Simmons, Reid, Worth.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).