Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks

Exeter will play sale for third time in 48 days, having twice beaten them in the Champions Cup pool stages last month

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 25 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter make eight changes to their side as they aim to consolidate top spot in the Premiership at home to Sale.

Stuart Hogg, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Harry Williams and Ollie Devoto are on international duty, while Jack Nowell is injured and Joe Simmonds awaits a disciplinary verdict.

Sale revert to an experienced line-up having given some of the club's academy players a chance in Europe last week.

Their seven changes include Simon Hammersley returning at full-back.

The Chiefs are a point ahead of Northampton at the top of the Premiership, with fourth-placed Sale seven points behind their opponents.

It is the third time in 48 days that the two sides will have faced one another having been drawn in the same Champions Cup pool.

Exeter beat the Sharks 22-20 at the AJ Bell Stadium on 8 December before winning 35-10 at Sandy Park seven days later.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Former England winger Chris Ashton returns for Sale, as does centre Rohan Janse van Rensberg and former Exeter back Byron McGuigan on the other wing.

Jean-Luc du Preez moves to lock alongside the returning Bryn Evans while skipper Jono Ross is recalled at flanker.

Exeter have a new front row in Ben Moon, Elvis Taione and Enrique Pieretto while Stuart Townsend is preferred to Jack Maunder at scrum-half.

Tom O'Flaherty replaces the injured Nowell on the wing while veteran fly-half Gareth Steenson comes in for Joe Simmonds, who had his citing verdict for an alleged dangerous tackle in his side's 33-14 Champions Cup win over La Rochelle deferred until Friday.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"For us it's more difficult having won the two games - which we're delighted with - but to keep a winning run going takes a bit of doing against a good side primarily just because of the mental issue.

"You've got to be very careful you don't get used to expecting wins and that's going to be our biggest battle - we've done very well but we're out of the Heineken Cup now, this isn't the Heinekens Cup, this is the Premiership.

"We're at home, we think we've got a strong squad still, but we know Sale are good. They've given us some real challenges in recent seasons and it's going to be a humdinger as both teams want something out of this game."

Exeter: Dollman; O'Flaherty, Whitten, Hill, Woodburn; Steenson, Townsend; Moon, Taione, Pieretto, Dennis (capt), Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, Simmonds

Replacements: Poole, Hepburn, Street, Skinner, Kvesic, Maunder, Skinner, Hendrickson

Sale: Hammersley; Ashton, S James, van Rensberg, McGuigan; R du Preez, Cliff; Harrison, Webber, Cooper-Woolley, Evans, J-L du Preez, Ross (capt), B Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, John, Phillips, Postlethwaite, Warr, L James, Yarde.