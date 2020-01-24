Premiership: Harlequins v Saracens

Gabriel Ibitoye was a try-scorer against Saracens in the Premiership Rugby Cup earlier this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 26 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins welcome back club captain Chris Robshaw to their back row as they host London rivals Saracens.

Former England skipper Robshaw partners James Chisholm and Alex Dombrandt while hooker Elia Elia and centre Paul Lasike both return from injuries.

Saracens winger Alex Lewington will make his 100th appearance for the club while Rotimi Segun and Matt Gallagher also feature in their back line.

There are six changes in the pack from victory over Racing 92 in Europe.

Saracens return to Premiership action for the first time since their automatic relegation for persistent salary cap breaches was confirmed.

The current Premiership and European champions are without a number of internationals on Six Nations duty.

But Jack Singleton, who was part of England's World Cup squad in Japan, returns at hooker.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall:

"We have a tough time coming up because we're minus our international players and that's generally a tough time for us.

"But from what I saw from our younger group in our first four games, they were phenomenal.

"We competed all the time and we've got a really competitive coaching group as well who won't want to let our standards slip.

"So it's not our intention to go through the motions for the rest of the year."

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard told BBC Sport:

"Injuries have been part and parcel of our campaign for the past two months, but I'm really impressed with the resilience our guys have shown.

"We defend and attack really well whoever pulls on the shirt and we're looking forward to the challenge of Saracens at home.

"The players are geared up for playing a local rival, who have had the better over us in recent years and we're looking at putting that right on the pitch.

"We'd be doing their coaching and playing group a disservice if we thought it didn't mean anything to them."

Harlequins: Morris; R Chisholm, Murley, Lasike, Ibitoye; Smith, Care; Garcia Botta, Elia, Collier, Lewies, Symons, J Chisholm, Robshaw (capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Musk, Auterac, Kerrod, Cavubati, Kunatani, Landajo, Herron, Penny.

Saracens: Gallagher; Lewington, Lozowski, Barritt (capt), Segun; Manu Vunipola, Wigglesworth; Barrington, Singleton, Koch, Hunter-Hill, Kpoku, Isiekwe, Clark, Wray.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Lamositele ,Ibuanokpe, Christie, Reffell, Spencer, Morris, Obatoyinbo.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).