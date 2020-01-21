Ali Price: Glasgow Warriors scrum-half signs new contract

Ali Price has scored 17 tries for Glasgow since 2014

Extending his Glasgow Warriors contract by two years was an "easy" decision to make, says scrum-half Ali Price.

The Scotland back signed his first pro deal with the club in 2015, having made his debut the previous year.

He becomes the seventh player to extend his Glasgow deal this season, and follows the news that Scotland lock Richie Gray is to return to Scotstoun.

"This club has given me a lot - I've been here for six seasons and I call the club and city home," Price said.

"You see how proud I feel about this club on the field - the excitement and buzz you get from the supporters is brilliant, and I've been very fortunate to be in this environment for a while now.

"It's something I think is very hard to find. You get boys coming into the club that say how great an environment it is, and how much everyone gets on and works with each other.

"That for me makes it easy to commit for another couple of years, when those foundations at the club are so firm. It's a special club."

Price has made 85 appearances for Glasgow - scoring 17 tries - and has won 28 caps for Scotland.

He was named in Gregor Townsend's Six Nations squad last week.