Nick Auterac: Northampton Saints agree deal to sign Harlequins prop

Loose-head Nick Auterac had a spell at Bath before joining Harlequins

Northampton Saints have agreed a deal to sign Harlequins prop Nick Auterac at the end of the Premiership season.

The 27-year-old former England Under-20 international has featured 20 times for Quins since moving to Twickenham Stoop in the summer of 2018.

"We're confident Nick will be a quality addition to our front row," Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd told the club website.

"He is highly respected and experienced within the Premiership."