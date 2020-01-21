Nick Auterac: Northampton Saints agree deal to sign Harlequins prop
Northampton Saints have agreed a deal to sign Harlequins prop Nick Auterac at the end of the Premiership season.
The 27-year-old former England Under-20 international has featured 20 times for Quins since moving to Twickenham Stoop in the summer of 2018.
"We're confident Nick will be a quality addition to our front row," Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd told the club website.
"He is highly respected and experienced within the Premiership."