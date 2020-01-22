Jack Nowell: Exeter & England winger could be out for 'weeks rather than months'

Jack Nowell's only World Cup appearance was as a try-scoring replacement against Argentina

England winger Jack Nowell is expected to be out for "weeks rather than months" after more ankle surgery.

The 26-year-old was originally hurt in the Premiership final loss to Saracens in June, but was fit enough to be included in England's World Cup squad.

"He was struggling with it through the World Cup," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport.

"It's probably never really settled down to the degree that anybody would really like."

It is hoped the operation, which will see Nowell miss the Six Nations, will allow him more freedom of movement in his ankle and could remove some scar tissue.

"Hopefully we can get him back onto the field relatively quickly," added Baxter.

"We would like to think it's weeks rather than months, but the outcome of the operation will decide a large bit of whether it is weeks."