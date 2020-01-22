Luke Northmore: Harlequins centre extends contract

Luke Northmore scored his first try for Harlequins against Clermont Auvergne in the European Champions Cup on Saturday

Harlequins centre Luke Northmore has extended his contract with the Premiership club.

The 22-year-old has made three senior appearances since joining from Cardiff Metropolitan University last summer.

"We have been really impressed with Luke in the time he has been at the club," said head of rugby Paul Gustard.

"He has had a frustrating time with injury this season, but we recognised early on his ability was better than the potential we saw at university."

Northmore started Quins' last two Heineken Champions Cup pool matches over the past fortnight, scoring his first try for the club in last Saturday's defeat by Clermont Auvergne.

Quins have not disclosed the length of Northmore's new deal.