Saracens: Premiership Rugby to release report into salary cap breaches

Saracens have won back-to-back Premiership titles but will compete in the Championship in 2020-21

Premiership Rugby will release the report into Saracens' breaches of the league's salary cap.

The move comes after the defending champions said they were "keen" for the report to be published in full.

The north London club will be relegated to the Championship at the end of the season for persistently breaking the Premiership's regulations.

Sarries had already been deducted 35 points and fined £5.4m in November for the three previous seasons' spending.

In a statement published on the club website, Saracens chairman Neil Golding said the release of the report will "provide much needed context and clarity" to the situation.

Sarries, winners of four of the past five Premiership titles and three of the past four European Champions Cups, accepted relegation after being asked to prove they complied with the £7m cap for the 2019-20 campaign.

Golding, who took over from Nigel Wray as Saracens chairman earlier this month, said another audit of the club would have involved a "long period of more financial and emotional strain", which was "not a viable option".

"We agreed with PRL on relegation in the hope that we could draw a line under the mistakes made by Saracens with respect to compliance with the regulations and concentrate on putting new robust procedures in place," he added.

"We know our path will not be a smooth one in the short term. We must face that challenge together; be resilient, united and open in order to move forward."

On Tuesday, Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs called on Saracens to "take ownership" of the process which led to their unprecedented punishment, and the league's governing body have now begun preparations to release the decision document.

"Premiership Rugby welcomes Saracens' decision to withdraw its previous objection to publication of Lord Dyson's decision," a spokesperson said.

"These objections were stated in the strongest terms and in writing on behalf of the club by its lawyers.

"We believe that publication of the decision in respect of Saracens' past breaches of the salary cap is an important step towards upholding trust in our enforcement of the regulations and the disciplinary process."