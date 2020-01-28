Six Nations Championship: Pick your Scotland XV to play Ireland

Six Nations Championship: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 1 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Radio Scotland

After a disappointing 2019, Scotland begin their 2020 Six Nations campaign with a trip to Ireland.

Fly-half Finn Russell will, of course, be absent after a breach of team protocol, but who should Gregor Townsend select for the championship curtain-raiser in Dublin? Pick and share your XV below.