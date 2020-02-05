Six Nations: Can you name the Scotland and England XVs from the 2000 Calcutta Cup?

Six Nations Championship: Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield Stadium Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Scotland

Twenty years ago, Duncan Hodge scored all 19 points as Scotland denied England a grand slam in the inaugural Six Nations Championship.

Hodge scored a try, conversion, and four penalties to propel Ian McGeechan's team to their first victory of the tournament in the final round of matches.

Can you name the Scotland and England XVs that competed for the Calcutta Cup on a sodden Murrayfield pitch? You have five minutes.