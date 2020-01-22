Rey Lee-Lo: Cardiff Blues' Samoan centre signs new deal

Rey Lee-Lo was named in last season's Guinness Pro14 Dream Team

Samoa international Rey Lee-Lo has signed a new contract with Cardiff Blues.

The 33-year-old centre has made 105 appearances since joining the region in 2015, scoring 22 tries.

He has also had spells with Hurricanes and Crusaders in Super Rugby.

"I'm really happy to sign this new deal and commit my future to Cardiff Blues. I really feel like we're building something special here," he said.

"It's also good to be part of a really exciting backline, and I'm looking forward to seeing how we kick on over the next few months."

Blues head coach John Mulvihill believes Lee-Lo will continue to play a key role for years to come.

"We consider Rey to be the best outside centre in the competition," he said.

"He's been an outstanding and consistent performer for the region since arriving. He leads the way for us, both in attack and defence, and his performances have seen him become a true fan favourite at the Arms Park."