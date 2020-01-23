Matt Symons: Harlequins lock signs new contract with Premiership club

Matt Symons has yet to score a try for Quins since joining at the start of last season

Harlequins lock Matt Symons has signed a new contract.

The length of the deal signed by the 30-year-old, who has played 36 times for Quins, has not been disclosed.

Symons moved to The Stoop from Wasps in 2018 and has also had spells at London Irish and Super Rugby's Chiefs, having begun his career at Esher.

"He is an international lock in all but name and sets a real intensity to our performances," said Harlequins' head of rugby Paul Gustard.

"'Symmo' has long since established himself as one of the most consistent and destructive locks in the league and on the pitch he offers a loud, commanding presence with his ability to carry hard, stop momentum with his defence and his incredible energy in our maul defence.

"His re-signing is a critical retention in our desire to be a consistent force in the coming years," Gustard told the club website.

He follows Joe Marchant, Will Collier, Luke Northmore and Alex Dombrandt in signing new deals with the London club.