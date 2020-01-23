Six Nations: Finn Russell 'irreplaceable' for Scotland - Colin Gregor

Finn Russell has left Scotland's Six Nations camp after "a breach of team protocol"

Finn Russell is Scotland's only irreplaceable player and his exit from the Six Nations camp will cause "huge disruption" to preparations, believes former Glasgow team-mate Colin Gregor.

The stand-off, 27, has left Gregor Townsend's squad after "a breach of team protocol" and will not feature in the tournament opener against Ireland.

His participation later in the championship remains in doubt.

"He's pretty much the last one you'd want to go," Gregor told BBC Scotland.

"So much of what Scotland do is around Finn Russell and how important he is. The minutes that he's played will be higher than almost any other player in the key games throughout the last few years so there'll be a huge disruption to preparations.

"If [captain] Stuart Hogg was out, it'd be a big blow, but not as big a blow as losing Finn Russell and losing him not through injury but through some sort of ill-discipline."

'Townsend is under serious pressure'

In a brief statement, Scottish Rugby confirmed Russell had returned to club Racing 92 after being "disciplined" for the breach.

The nature of his transgression, and the scale of his punishment, have not been clarified.

The governing body were fined £70,000 for comments by chief executive Mark Dodson after a typhoon threatened Scotland's pivotal World Cup game against Japan last year, and Gregor has urged them to issue more details on Russell's situation.

"That's really, really important," the former Scotland Sevens captain added. "Is it a one-week or two-week suspension? Bearing in mind the PR around the World Cup, Scotland lost a lot of credibility with how that was handled around the typhoon.

"It's really important that Scottish Rugby come out and say, if not exactly what's gone on, then give guidelines of what's to be expected and if and when Finn Russell comes back into the squad."

Since the underwhelming group-stage exit in Japan, Townsend has brought in a new defence coach in Steve Tandy and scrum consultant, the former France prop Pieter de Villiers.

After a poor 2019, Gregor believes Townsend is under significant pressure and hopes "fences can be mended" to allow Russell to return during the Six Nations.

"Finn Russell is a mercurial player, he is world-class, and sometimes these players can be hard to manage, but that's what good coaches do," he said.

"Gregor Townsend is under pressure and he's got to start delivering. For Scotland to do well, you need to have your best players on the field and not out on a limb because of a disciplinary issue.

"If it's a really serious breach of protocol, then it's going to be very difficult to welcome Finn back into the squad. But the wording of the statement saying it's only for the Ireland game, you think maybe it's not all that serous.

"Gregor Townsend's got to look at how he's able to make sure Finn Russell is able to come back and play a part in this Six Nations."