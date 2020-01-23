Michael Fatialofa: Injured Worcester Warriors forward moved out of intensive care

Michael Fatialofa joined Worcester Warriors in the summer of 2018

Worcester Warriors forward Michael Fatialofa has made "good progress" in his recovery from his serious neck injury and has been moved out of intensive care in hospital in London.

Warriors issued a statement on Thursday to say the 27-year-old New Zealander has been moved to the Major Trauma Unit at St Mary's Hospital.

"Michael has been diagnosed with a spinal contusion," the statement read, adding that the injury was "a serious condition which causes compression on the spine".

It is now hoped that Fatialofa can be moved to the spinal injuries unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire, to carry on his recuperation from the injury he suffered less than a minute after coming on to the pitch against Saracens at Allianz Park on 4 January.

The statement continued: "Michael's condition remains serious but he is making good progress and he is showing encouraging signs of improvement.

"He has undergone surgery to relieve the pressure on his spinal cord caused by bruising and swelling.

"The hope is that Michael will soon be transferred to the internationally-acclaimed spinal injuries unit at Stoke Mandeville."

Fans and well wishers have sent cards for Fatialofa and his wife, Tatiana, as well as on the email address set up by the club - fats@warriors.co.uk.