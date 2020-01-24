Women's Six Nations 2020: Rachel Malcolm back to lead Scotland

Scotland lost all five matches in last year's Women's Six Nations

Captain Rachel Malcolm is back from injury to lead Scotland in the Women's Six Nations.

Full-back Chloe Rollie is also expected to be fit for the opening game away to Ireland on 2 February, while fly-half Sarah Law should be available "near the start" of the tournament.

Megan Kennedy and Abi Evans are sidelined by injuries but could return for later fixtures.

Jenny Maxwell was hurt in Sunday's warm-up win over Spain and misses out.

The extent of the scrum-half's injury is still undetermined.

Five uncapped players feature in the squad; centres Coreen Grant and Rachel Shankland, wing Isla Alejandro, back row Evie Gallagher and scrum-half Rachel Law.

"It is great to see some new players coming into the set up," said head coach Philip Doyle. "They can properly challenge for positions in the future and their inclusion is most importantly developing that depth in an important year.

"We are coming off the back of a hugely positive weekend in Spain, so the squad and the management are feeling in a good place for the start of this busy period.

"Whilst we know that this Six Nations will be challenging, we firmly believe that we need to focus on increasing our performances and becoming a properly competitive team within this competition. In order to develop our performances ahead of the World Cup qualifiers, our priority is closing the gap on the stronger nations like England and France."

Scotland lost all five matches in last year's tournament.

Scotland squad for 2019 Women's Six Nations

Forwards: Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), Christine Belisle (Cartha Queens Park), Sarah Bonar (Loughborough Lightning), Lisa Cockburn (Darlington Mowden Park), Siobhan Cattigan (Stirling County RFC), Mairi Forsyth (Corstorphine Cougars), Evie Gallagher (Edinburgh University), Jade Konkel (Harlequins), Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning), Rachel McLachlan (Darlington Mowden Park), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Panashe Muzambe (Watsonians/Edinburgh University), Jodie Rettie (Saracens), Lana Skeldon (Darlington Mowden Park), Emma Wassell (Corstorphine Cougars), Molly Wright (Watsonians)

Backs: Isla Alejandro (Loughborough Lightning), Sarah Denholm (Edinburgh University), Megan Gaffney (Watsonians), Coreen Grant (Saracens), Sarah Law (Darlington Mowden Park), Rachel Law (Edinburgh University), Rhona Lloyd (Loughborough Lightning), Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill), Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Chloe Rollie (Harlequins), Annabel Sergeant (Heriots RFC), Rachel Shankland (Stirling County), Hannah Smith (Watsonians), Lisa Thomson (Darlington Mowden Park), Evie Tonkin (Darlington Mowden Park), Alex Wallace (Harrogate RFC)