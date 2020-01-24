Andre Esterhuizen: Harlequins sign South Africa centre for 2020-21 campaign

Andre Esterhuizen, who stands 6ft 5 and weighs 113 kgs, is nicknamed 'The Giant'

Harlequins have signed South Africa centre Andre Esterhuizen for next season from Super Rugby's Sharks.

Quins have not disclosed the length of contract the 28-year-old has signed.

Esterhuizen has played 72 times for Sharks since making his debut in 2014 and has eight caps for the Springboks, but missed out on selection for last year's World Cup.

"Andre is an incredible signing for Harlequins," head of rugby Paul Gustard told the club website.

"He is a current Springbok who has the ability to change any game through his raw power and strength in the contact areas.

"His physical abilities are impressive enough, but we were further attracted by his capacity to be a second playmaker, distributing before and through the line. He is a fantastic talent and his addition to our squad is very exciting."