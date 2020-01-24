Scarlets announce rare professional rugby union profit

Nigel Short became Scarlets chairman in May, 2011

Scarlets believe they are one of only two leading European teams to have made a profit in the financial year that ended on 30 June 2019.

Annual accounts say Scarlets posted a profit of £166,773 while directors wrote off £4,601,879 in loans.

In the previous year Scarlets made a loss of £643,035.

Chairman Nigel Short said Scarlets believe they are one of "only two [European] clubs to have reported a profit for the season".

Scarlets' turnover rose from £11,868,110 to £14,423,362 with £1,725,021 coming from the Welsh Rugby Union via a funding agreement involving the three other Welsh regions, Dragons, Cardiff Blues and Ospreys.

Short added of their financial performance: "It shows the value of having good operational and commercial management in place.

"We also owe a huge debt of gratitude to our funding directors, who have supported Scarlets over the years and during this financial year written off the remainder of their long-term loans and debt."