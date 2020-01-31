Premiership Rugby Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins

Scotland forward Sam Skinner's last start for Exeter was the Premiership final defeat by Saracens in June

Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 2 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Scotland's Sam Skinner makes his first start of the season after injury as Exeter name a mix of youth and experience for their Premiership Cup semi-final with Harlequins.

Don Armand, Stuart Townsend and Will Witty all feature while summer-signing Tom Price will make his first start.

Elia Elia's injury means Jack Musk gets the nod at hooker for Harlequins.

Chris Robshaw, Danny Care, Alex Dombrandt, James Chisholm and Marcus Smith will all start for the Londoners.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Exeter: Dollman; Bodilly, Wyatt, Hendrickson, Short; Skinner, Townsend; Keast, Poole, Street, Witty, Price, Lonsdale, Armand, Skinner (capt).

Replacements: Cooper, Southworth, Schickerling, South, Caulfield, Maunder, Morley, Laverick.

Harlequins: Morris; Murley, Penny, Lasike, Ibitoye; Smith, Care; Botta, Musk, Collier, Lewies, Symons, Chisholm, Robshaw (capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Riley, Lambert, Kerrod, Cavubati, Kunatani, Landajo, Herron, Chisholm.