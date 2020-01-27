Schools' Cup: Holders Methody to meet Cambridge House in last 16
-
- From the section Irish Rugby
Methodist College will begin the defence of their Schools' Cup title away to Ballymena school Cambridge House.
Methody lifted the cup for the 38th time with a big win over Belfast rivals Campbell College in last year's final.
Campbell will meet 2018 runners-up Royal School Armagh in the last 16 while RBAI host Belfast Royal Academy.
Down High meet Ballymena Academy with Coleraine playing Sullivan Upper.
The other ties see Ballyclare High taking on Friends' School Lisburn, with Bangor Grammar meeting Wallace High and Grosvenor Grammar playing Enniskillen Royal.
The games will be played on 8 February, with the sides ultimately vying for a place in the final at Kingspan Stadium on St Patrick's Day.
|Danske Bank Schools' Cup last 16 draw
|Ballyclare HS
|v
|Friends' School Lisburn
|Royal School Armagh
|v
|Campbell College
|Bangor GS
|v
|Wallace HS
|Grosvenor GS
|v
|Enniskillen Royal GS
|Royal Belfast Academical Institution
|v
|Belfast Royal Academy
|Cambridge House
|v
|Methodist College
|Down HS
|v
|Ballymena Academy
|Coleraine GS
|v
|Sullivan Upper