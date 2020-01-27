Schools' Cup: Holders Methody to meet Cambridge House in last 16

Methody defeated Campbell College 45-17 in the 2019 final

Methodist College will begin the defence of their Schools' Cup title away to Ballymena school Cambridge House.

Methody lifted the cup for the 38th time with a big win over Belfast rivals Campbell College in last year's final.

Campbell will meet 2018 runners-up Royal School Armagh in the last 16 while RBAI host Belfast Royal Academy.

Down High meet Ballymena Academy with Coleraine playing Sullivan Upper.

The other ties see Ballyclare High taking on Friends' School Lisburn, with Bangor Grammar meeting Wallace High and Grosvenor Grammar playing Enniskillen Royal.

The games will be played on 8 February, with the sides ultimately vying for a place in the final at Kingspan Stadium on St Patrick's Day.