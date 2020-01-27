Worcester Warriors: Caleb Montgomery signs two-year contract extension at Sixways

Portadown-born Caleb Montgomery began his career in club rugby in Northern Ireland with Banbridge

Worcester Warriors back-row forward Caleb Montgomery has signed a new two-year contract extension.

The 24-year-old from Northern Ireland, who signed from Ulster on a one-year deal in 2019, is now tied to Sixways until the end of the 2021-22 season.

After marking his debut in September with a try against Leicester in the Premiership Cup, Montgomery suffered a hand injury which needed surgery.

But he is now back in contention to make a return to first-team action.

"This season has been frustrating with coming in and then getting injured so early on," he said. "But I was back playing again four or five weeks early, which is a credit to the medical team and conditioning staff."

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons said: "I am delighted that Caleb has decided to extend his stay with us.

"He is an athletic, physical player ideally suited to the Premiership. He is also a terrific bloke and a really good team man."

