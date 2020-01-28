Six Nations 2020: Pick your Wales XV to play Italy

Wales coach Wayne Pivac ponders his first Six Nations selection

Six Nations Championship: 1 February-14 March, 2020 Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV, S4C, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs and online; listen to match commentaries, shows and podcasts on BBC Radio 5 live, sports extra, BBC Scotland, BBC Ulster, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru and BBC Sounds; follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Wales kick-off a new era when coach Wayne Pivac's team face Italy in Cardiff in the Six Nations Championship.

But who will the New Zealander select in the first full-international following the departure of Warren Gatland?

Will 18-year-old Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit make his debut and who will fill the considerable void left by the injury to centre Jonathan Davies?

Here's your chance to make your selection for the kick-off to Europe's annual international rugby party.