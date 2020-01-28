Six Nations 2020: Pick your Wales XV to play Italy

Wayne Pivac looks on as Wales players run past him in training
Wales coach Wayne Pivac ponders his first Six Nations selection
Six Nations Championship: 1 February-14 March, 2020
Wales kick-off a new era when coach Wayne Pivac's team face Italy in Cardiff in the Six Nations Championship.

But who will the New Zealander select in the first full-international following the departure of Warren Gatland?

Will 18-year-old Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit make his debut and who will fill the considerable void left by the injury to centre Jonathan Davies?

Here's your chance to make your selection for the kick-off to Europe's annual international rugby party.

Pick your Wales XV to play Italy

Pick your players from the list below

