Women's Six Nations: Ireland targeting home dominance in crucial year

Ireland's only win of the 2019 Six Nations came in Glasgow against Scotland

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Energia Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 2 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport's digital platforms, highlights on BBC Two and online; follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

With vital World Cup qualifiers to come in autumn, Ireland's women are out to gain some all-important momentum in the Six Nations.

An eighth place finish at their home World Cup in 2017 saw Ireland miss out on automatic qualification for next year's tournament.

However before their thoughts turn to the World Cup, Ireland's sights are set on a strong Six Nations campaign.

They take on Scotland on Sunday in the first of three home matches.

In last year's tournament Adam Griggs' side won just one of their five games, with two of their defeats coming at home to England and France.

However, an influx of young players has breathed new life into Ireland who are targeting a clean-sweep at Donnybrook in 2020.

"I think the focus will probably be on our home games," says hooker Cliodhna Moloney.

"We'll be looking at not only big wins there but big team performances to build on into the summer."

With the IRFU's Women in Rugby Action Plan (2018-2023) targeting a top-six finish at next year's World Cup in New Zealand, Ireland are about to embark on a vital year for the female game on the island.

In order to even qualify for the tournament, Ireland must emerge from a new 'Rugby Europe' tournament in which they will face Italy, Scotland and the winner of the 2020 Rugby Europe Championship.

Ireland experienced a desperately disappointing 2017 World Cup despite hosting the tournament

It has been over a year since England's Rugby Football Union announced 28 full-time contracts for their top female players, and since then the gap between the reigning Grand Slam champions and the chasing pack in the northern hemisphere has grown exponentially.

"We have got hugely competitive games away in France and England and we're not going to forget them, we've still got to perform in those," said Moloney, 26, who has praised the new batch of emerging Irish players.

"The camps this January have been hugely competitive," she said.

"We have a lot of younger girls which is a good thing.

"They are very well able physically and mentally. They are much bigger and stronger than I was at that age and they've probably played rugby a lot longer than a lot of us have because they have come through the underage system."

"A lot of us are crossover athletes or we've taken it up later in life, so that can only mean good things for Irish rugby."

Griffin to lead Irish charge again

For the second year, Ireland will be captained by back row Ciara Griffin.

"(The captaincy) is something you grow up dreaming about," she admitted.

"Wearing the green jersey is something that every rugby playing boy and girl wants to do," said Griffin, who was made Ireland captain in 2018.

The back row admits Ireland's goal is to "improve on last year's performance" as they chase a momentum boost going into the autumn qualifiers.

"We're really excited and looking forward to getting started," she said.

"I'm very lucky that I get the chance to play in the Six Nations, it is massive for me and all the girls.

""It's massive and something you grow up dreaming about. We hope to do it justice and do the best that we can."

Cork back row Ciara Griffin has won 29 Ireland caps

Scotland challenge will kick-start 2020

"We want to win the three games at home, and you have to aim to win every match that you can, but our main target is to improve on last year," continued Griffin.

"We've got a good core group of players who have been together for the last couple of seasons now, so we're hoping that experience will help us moving forward.

"We've had a good few camps now, and we had the November series. We've just had more time together.

"So that will help everyone gel together and learn each other's play."

Despite finishing bottom of the pile in 2019, Griffin has said the challenge of Scotland can't be underestimated.

"Scotland are a very physical team and have had a good few matches as well," she added.

"They were over in Spain the last week so they have had some good game time under their belt.

"They have some good players and they can read the game quite well, so we'll have to be on our toes and we'll look forward to that challenge."