Tom Botha played 26 games for Ospreys in his first season at the Liberty Stadium during the 2018-19 campaign

Prop Tom Botha has signed a new two-year deal to extend his stay at Ospreys.

The South African-born tighthead signed for Ospreys from Cheetahs in 2018.

Botha, 29, is recovering from a toe injury picked up against Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup pool match in November 2019 and hopes to return in March.

"I have enjoyed my time in Wales and really grown fond of the country and its people," said Botha.