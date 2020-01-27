Rhodri Jones: Wales prop re-signs for Ospreys

Rhodri Jones last played for Wales as they beat South Africa in Washington DC in June, 2018

Wales prop Rhodri Jones has signed a new two-year deal with Ospreys.

The 17-times capped player moved from Scarlets to Ospreys in 2016, but has been ruled out of the rest of the 2019-20 season after shoulder surgery.

Jones hopes to return fully fit ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 28-year-old, who made his Wales debut in 2012, said: "Prior to my injury I felt I was playing my best rugby and picking up momentum and enjoying playing regularly."

Jones cited having former Wales prop Duncan Jones among the Ospreys coaching staff as among the reasons for staying.

"I feel I have really developed my game here over the last few seasons, especially with someone like Duncan Jones on the staff at the Ospreys," said Rhodri Jones.

"Being able to tap into his experience and knowledge has been important for my development as a player.

"I will play anywhere for the team, but being allowed to focus on one role has been important for me."

