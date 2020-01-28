Bristol Bears: Yann Thomas, John Hawkins, Max Lahiff and Tiff Eden agree new deals

Yann Thomas has played 21 times for Bristol since joining prior to the 2018-19 season

Bristol quartet Yann Thomas, John Hawkins, Max Lahiff and Tiff Eden have all agreed new contracts with the Premiership club.

Loose-head prop, Thomas, 29, and lock Hawkins, 23 have signed two-year deals.

Tight-head prop Lahiff, 30, and Eden, 25, have agreed one-year contracts.

Director of rugby Pat Lam said: "Tiff and John are quality men who have had injuries which has hindered their progress. We wanted to give them more time to continue their development."

He added: "Max and Yann are experienced performers who are well liked and contribute massively on and off the field. They're quality players and we're delighted to keep them on board."