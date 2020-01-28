Bristol Bears: Yann Thomas, John Hawkins, Max Lahiff and Tiff Eden agree new deals

Yann Thomas in action for Bristol
Yann Thomas has played 21 times for Bristol since joining prior to the 2018-19 season

Bristol quartet Yann Thomas, John Hawkins, Max Lahiff and Tiff Eden have all agreed new contracts with the Premiership club.

Loose-head prop, Thomas, 29, and lock Hawkins, 23 have signed two-year deals.

Tight-head prop Lahiff, 30, and Eden, 25, have agreed one-year contracts.

Director of rugby Pat Lam said: "Tiff and John are quality men who have had injuries which has hindered their progress. We wanted to give them more time to continue their development."

He added: "Max and Yann are experienced performers who are well liked and contribute massively on and off the field. They're quality players and we're delighted to keep them on board."

