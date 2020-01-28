Edward Griffiths: Saracens' interim chief executive resigns after less than a month

Edward Griffiths was previously Saracens chief executive from 2008 to 2015

Saracens interim chief executive Edward Griffiths has resigned less than a month after taking on the role.

Griffiths was appointed for a 12-month period at the start of the year in the middle of the salary cap scandal.

The club will be relegated from the Premiership this summer after being unable to prove they could meet the £7m cap on wages for a fourth season.

The English champions were docked 35 points and fined £5.36m for breaching the cap between 2016 and 2019.

Having previously been the club's CEO for seven years, Griffiths returned after former chairman Nigel Wray retired following revelations that the businessman entered into co-investments with a number of Saracens' top stars, which were not declared.

The full report into breaches between 2016 and 2019 was released last week and showed that the club overspent by more than £1.1m in 2016-17; £98,000 in 2017-18; and £906,000 in 2018-19.

However, one of the players involved, former England winger Chris Ashton, told the BBC Rugby Union weekly podcast on Monday that he felt Wray's investment in a property with him "was completely separate to the rugby".

New Saracens chairman Neil Golding said in a statement: "The club is very grateful to Edward for temporarily stepping away from his other commitments to provide significant assistance during a difficult period, and wishes him well in the future.

"This was always going to be a very short-term appointment, and others are well-placed to drive forward the rebuilding of the club."