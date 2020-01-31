Six Nations 2020: 'Scotland face tough year but should stick with Townsend'

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Nothing is more important than playing for your national team'

After a disappointing 2019, a storm appears to be gathering around Scotland in 2020 as the national rugby side faces one if its most challenging years since professionalism.

A dispiriting World Cup campaign has been followed by the exile of influential fly-half Finn Russell before the Six Nations opener against Ireland.

Scotland's results could well determine the future of Gregor Townsend, but former national captain and BBC Sport pundit Andy Nicol says Scottish Rugby should back their head coach even if, as he expects, victories are sparse this year.

Ordinarily, a few days from the start of the Six Nations, I would be very excited and looking forward to the competition getting started. Not this year.

I am worried for Scotland and their chances after a poor World Cup when they failed to make the quarter-finals, but I did at least take some positivity from the appointment of Stuart Hogg as captain.

He spoke so passionately about his desire to lead the team, even asking Townsend to be considered, and that enthusiasm, I thought, could rub off on the squad and the supporters.

However, we then had the Russell affair when the fly-half was told he would not be considered for selection for the opening game after an incident involving alcohol, and any positivity evaporated.

It was the last thing the squad needed in preparation for what is always such a tough and competitive tournament. But the Six Nations is just the start of the most ridiculous fixture list that I have ever seen from a Scottish perspective.

Following the Six Nations, during which Scotland only have two games at Murrayfield, the summer tour is two Tests in two weeks against newly-crowned world champions South Africa, followed by a meeting with New Zealand, who Scotland have never beaten.

They then finish the year with autumn Tests against Argentina, World Cup conquerors Japan, and the All Blacks again.

That is 11 games in 2020, nine of which are against teams ranked above them, with only Argentina and Italy below Scotland in the world rankings. It is a brutal run, on so many levels.

As a result Scotland might only win two games in this year. If they win any more, they will have done well. I think Scotland could beat France and Japan at Murrayfield, but I wouldn't bet on it given how Japan played at the World Cup and how strong France look going into the Six Nations.

Townsend has shown strong leadership in dealing with Russell the way he has. Now his boss, Scottish rugby chief executive Mark Dodson, must show equally strong leadership and make a big call.

If Scotland win only one game in the Six Nations and then have a horror show on the summer tour, there will be huge pressure on him to replace the national coach.

But that would mean Scotland would not get the best years of Townsend, which would be wrong. If I was Dodson, I would give him a two-year extension to take Scotland through to the World Cup in 2023.

He should be open and explain that there might be some low moments throughout 2020, but that Townsend remains the right person for the job. This would prevent uncertainty about his future, and allow him to build Scotland over the next four years, like he built Glasgow into Pro12 champions in 2015.

Townsend must be allowed to invest in the young players who are going to be the future, and lay the foundations for the next few years without the fear of losing games and his job. There might be short-term pain but it will, eventually, lead to long-term gain.