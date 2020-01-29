Mitch Eadie: Bristol forward to return from Northampton on two-year contract

Mitch Eadie's first-team opportunities at Saints was limited by injury

Bristol have agreed to re-sign back-row forward Mitch Eadie from Northampton for next season on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-year-old came through the youth set-up at Bristol, playing more than 130 times for the first team before joining Saints in 2017.

"It didn't work out as well as Mitch would have liked, but he will have learned a huge amount," said director of rugby Pat Lam.

"We know he will add real value and can contribute across the back row."

Injury problems have contributed to Eadie only making 15 Premiership appearances for Saints.

The former Scotland Under-20 international said playing in front of fellow Bristolians at Ashton Gate means a lot to him and he wants to make supporters "proud" on his return.

"I'm looking forward to learning a lot from a great coaching group and keep developing my game," he added. "I'm excited to be able to contribute to that vision moving forward and play my part in Bristol's success."