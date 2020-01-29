Stuart McInally: Scotland hooker signs long-term Edinburgh deal

Stuart McInally has skippered his hometown club since the start of last season

Edinburgh's squad is the strongest it has been in a decade, says captain Stuart McInally, after he signed a new long-term contract.

The 29-year-old Scotland hooker is 10th in his hometown club's all-time appearance list, having played 142 games in 10 seasons.

He became Edinburgh skipper last term but has lost the Scotland captaincy to Stuart Hogg for the Six Nations.

"I believe this is the best place for me to play and improve," McInally said.

"The make-up of the squad, from players, strength and condition, medical and coaches, is as strong as it's been during my time here. And I'm excited to be part of an ambitious group moving forward."

McInally joins the likes of Scotland colleagues Ben Toolis, Magnus Bradbury and Rory Sutherland, plus South African Duhan van der Merwe, in agreeing a new deal in recent months. The club have not divulged the length of the contracts.

Head coach Richard Cockerill added: "Whether it's in a match, meeting or training, Stuart leads by example. That leadership and captaincy is vital to this club, and it shows in the respect he commands across the squad."