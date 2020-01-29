Six Nations: Luke Cowan-Dickie leaves England camp, Tom Dunn set for debut

Bath's Dunn (left) was first called up to an England squad in 2017 but is yet to make his debut

Six Nations: France v England Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Sunday 2 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live video, audio and text on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app

Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has left the England camp in Portugal for family reasons, with Bath's Tom Dunn in line to make his debut against France in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Cowan-Dickie retuned to Exeter from the Algarve on Tuesday night, with his involvement this weekend in doubt.

Saracens' Jack Singleton is prepared to travel to Paris to be on standby.

"Family comes first, and we respect that," assistant coach John Mitchell told BBC 5 Live.

"We don't know [if he will be available]. At the end of the day Luke will make that decision."

Mitchell added: "We've got Jack, Tom, and Jamie [George]. Tom has really impressed us. He's a hard-working player who gains a lot of respect for the way he goes about his work."

If Dunn was to make his debut, it would be a long-awaited first taste of Test rugby for the 27-year-old.

"I think this is my seventh time in the squad. For different reasons I haven't been able to get my cap," Dunn told BBC 5 live.

"I can't control who Eddie picks, but I can control what I do. Hopefully my opportunity will come.

"Everyone has their own journey and story, whether it's injury, selection or home life. But I've worked hard and I've kept working hard.

"My pride keeps me going. I want to play for England."

Vakatawa has scored seven tries in Top 14 and European action for Racing 92 this season

Meanwhile defence guru Mitchell has warned of the threat of France's danger man Virimi Vakatawa, who has been in startling form for his club Racing 92.

"He's an exceptional player and is definitely in really good form," Mitchell said.

"You are always mindful of the key threats that may pop up, but you don't centre everything around one person.

"Our process is [about] dealing with anyone who is a threat."