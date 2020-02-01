Women's Six Nations: Scotland growing in confidence, says Helen Nelson

Scotland lost out to Wales and Japan at home but came good on their travels to Spain

Women's Six Nations Championship: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Energia Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 2 February Time: 13:00 GMT

Scotland are in a "great place" going into the Women's Six Nations, insists centre Helen Nelson.

The Scots lost all of their matches in the tournament last year but spirits are high following a six-try warm-up win away to Spain this month.

"We're really excited to go into the Six Nations," Nelson told BBC Scotland.

"Head coach Phil Doyle has had a massive impact; he has shaken things up and made it clear nobody will have an easy ride."

Nelson, who plays for Loughborough Lightning, added: "Everyone will have to work for their spot which has been good for us. We have gone back to basics with contact, passing and drilling and it has been great."

Scotland open their campaign in Dublin on Sunday and will hope to build on the promise of their showing in Spain.

"After the performance we put out against Spain, we're in a great place," said Nelson. "The forwards provided some really good front ball and a win against a side ranked four places above us has given us a huge amount of confidence.

"We didn't play as well as we wanted to against Wales and Japan at Scotstoun. The team took a confidence dunt from that, but we stuck to our process against Spain.

"If you look at our summer tour of South Africa they weren't easy wins, then we scored six tries against Spain. We're playing exciting rugby. We've had a rocky journey but we are a young squad and we are developing and working really hard.

"Ireland are going to be physical, they always are, they have a good forward pack. If we go out and play the way we can it will be a very exciting game. I think we're closely matched."