Salary cap: Premiership launches public consultation after Saracens scandal

Saracens were the Premiership champions in the last two seasons

Premiership Rugby has opened a public consultation into its salary cap regulations in the wake of Saracens' relegation for spending over the limit.

The governing body last month announced a "comprehensive review" of the rules, which is being led by former government minister Lord Myners.

The report will be published at the end of April, for proposed implementation before the 2020-21 campaign.

Supporters and players have until 20 February to give their thoughts.

"We have launched this independently-led review because we want to strengthen further the salary cap to ensure we have a world-leading system," said Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs.

"In the recent Saracens case, the existing regulations received the endorsement of an independent panel led by Lord Dyson, but we now want to look to the future."

On Tuesday, reigning Premiership champions Saracens were handed a further 70-point deduction which will ensure they finish bottom of the table.

The club were initially docked 35 points and fined £5.36m for breaching the cap between 2016 and 2019, and were subsequently relegated after being unable to prove they could meet the £7m cap on wages for this season.

Lord Myners said: "The Premiership Rugby clubs and other organisations like the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Players' Association will have a pivotal role in this consultation but making it public ensures that everyone with an interest in professional rugby in England can input to the results."

Topics which are part of the consultation include the requirements for disclosure of payments to players and the "robustness" of sanctions, though it will not cover the level at which the cap is set.