Taulupe Faletau: Number eight back for Wales after overcoming doubts about return

Taulupe Faletau has won 72 caps for Wales and played four Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Six Nations: Wales v Italy Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 1 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau returns from the international sidelines this weekend admitting he wondered whether he would ever do so.

Faletau will play his first Wales Test match since March 2018 against Italy on Saturday after recovering from an injury-ravaged two years.

"At one point you wonder if you can still play rugby," said British and Irish Lion Faletau.

"I get those kind of nerves and am just glad to be out there playing again."

The 29-year-old added: "I've been away for a while and more now than ever I will try to make the most of the times I do get to play.

"Just running out at the stadium is what I have missed most. When you're away for that length of time I guess I'll look forward to it more.

"Running out in front of that crowd is amazing and there is no place like the Principality Stadium."

In the last 22 months since facing France in the 2018 Six Nations, Faletau has suffered a catalogue of injuries.

The Bath back-rower has suffered two broken arms and a knee problem.

World Cup lament

This was before the cruel collarbone injury suffered in a World Cup training camp last summer that ruled him out of the global tournament in Japan where Wales finished fourth in his absence.

"That was tough," said Faletau.

"I hadn't played any rugby and that made it tougher as I thought I'd be available to play some of the friendly games to see if I could have a chance to put my hand up.

"It didn't get to that stage."

"The boys did well in the (2019) Six Nations and I'd have liked to have added to that if I could have, but I didn't get the chance."

Faletau has kept busy, most notably getting married in December 2019 to Charlotte, with whom he has two sons, Israel and Ezekiel.

Faletau also has a famous brother-in-law in Real Madrid and Wales footballer Gareth Bale.

He has played three games for Bath on his latest return before being picked by Wayne Pivac for Saturday's Six Nations opener against Italy.

"My first game back at Sale it was like having my first run-out for the Dragons, it had been that long," said Faletau.

"I was definitely nervous. It will be a step up this weekend as international rugby is, but I'm just glad I've had a couple of games back with Bath to get into the swing of things."

Faletau was rarely injured during the majority of his career before the last two years, which has affected his Bath career following his move from Dragons in 2016.

"With all those injuries it must have been crossing that bridge and the water in Bath must be strange, I'm not sure," joked Faletau.

"It's been a tough period in my career and with the management I've had, I've known how to deal with those situations."

Faletau will pack down in the Wales back-row against Italy alongside Aaron Wainwright and Justin Tipuric while Ross Moriarty is a replacement.

Scarlets flanker Aaron Shingler has missed out on selection, while Cardiff Blues back-rower Josh Navidi is out with a hamstring injury.

"I know the strength of the back-row," said Faletau.

"It could be anyone picked on any given weekend and it is on me to have a crack this Saturday."

