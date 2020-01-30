Women's Six Nations: Aoife Doyle back for Ireland's opener against Scotland

Aoife Doyle will make her first international 15-a-side appearance in four years

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Energia Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 2 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT

Ireland sevens star will Aoife Doyle will make her return to the XV-a-side game against Scotland at Donnybrook on Sunday.

The Munster back, returning after a four-year absence, is on the right wing as Ireland seek a winning start to their Six Nations campaign.

Ciara Griffin will captain the side from the back row,

Injury has ruled Munster duo Enya Breen and Eimear Considine out of the tournament's curtain raiser.

With a World Cup qualifier coming up in September, Ireland are hoping to use the Six Nations as a platform to develop some momentum and squad depth.

Last year was disappointing for Adam Griggs' side, who won only one of their five Six Nations matches.

However, that victory did come against Sunday's opponents Scotland on the opening day of the tournament.

With three home fixtures in this campaign, Ireland will expect themselves to improve on last season's fifth place finish.

Ireland beat Scotland 22-5 at Scotstoun last year

"We've made no secret that last season's results were not good enough," said Griggs.

"Having a home game first up is the best possible way to start and put in a performance for ourselves and our home crowd.

"However, having the likes of Aoife Doyle returning to the XV's side is testament to the depth that we have built in the squad and also gives other squad members an opportunity to go out and express themselves.

"We have full confidence that those players stepping up will produce a quality performance."

Ireland: Delany; Doyle, Naoupu, Claffey, Parsons; Murphy, Dane; Peat, Moloney, Djougang; McDermott, Fryday; Griffin, McMahon, Caplice.

Replacements: Dabanovich O'Mahony, Feely, Lyons, Cooney, Wall, Cronin, Keohane, Sheehan.