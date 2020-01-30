Ruan Ackermann: Gloucester forward unharmed after gunpoint robbery in South Africa

Ruan Ackermann has scored two tries in 17 appearances for Gloucester this season

Gloucester forward Ruan Ackermann says he is unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint in his native South Africa.

The 24-year-old, who is the son of the club's head coach Johan, is in his homeland on a break from his Gloucester duties during the Premiership's Six Nations break.

"Got hijacked and gun pointed. Everything stolen," the back row posted on his Instagram page.

"Grateful for the blessing of God that kept us safe," he added.

Ackermann has scored 11 tries in 58 appearances since moving to the club with his father from Super Rugby's Lions in the summer of 2017.